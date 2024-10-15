Skip to Content
Hereditary nobles have sat in Britain’s Parliament for centuries. Their time may be up

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are voting on a bill to strip hereditary aristocrats of the right to sit and vote in the House of Lords after more than 700 years. The Labour Party government says the decision will remove an “outdated and indefensible” relic of the past. But the Earl of Devon, the latest in a long line of members of his family to sit in the Lords, thinks it’s risky to tinker with the U.K.’s unwritten constitution built up over almost 1,000 years. The bill will become law once it is approved by both the House of Commons and the  House of Lords.

