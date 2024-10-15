Hunter Biden revives lawsuit against Fox News over explicit images used in streaming series

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Biden is reviving a lawsuit that accuses Fox News of illegally publishing explicit images of him as part of a streaming series. The president’s son filed the suit Tuesday in state court in Manhattan, adding two new defendants and arguing again that the dissemination of intimate images without his consent violates New York’s so-called revenge porn law. He first sued Fox in July but dropped the suit weeks later. The images were used in the Fox Nation series “The Trial of Hunter Biden.” The series featured a “mock trial” of Hunter Biden on charges he has not faced. Fox says in a statement that the second suit is “once again devoid of any merit.”

