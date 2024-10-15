In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Many states have laws designed to keep children away from convicted sexual offenders on Halloween night, such as curfews for those on offender registries and requirements to keep their porch lights off. But a judge has ruled that a Missouri law mandating a yard sign was a step too far. A 2008 law required registered sexual offenders in Missouri to post signs on Oct. 31 that read, “No candy or treats at this residence.” U.S. District Judge John Ross ruled on Oct. 2 that the provision violated the First Amendment by forcing “compelled speech.” The Missouri Attorney General’s Office plans to appeal. The Missouri sign law is unique among states, but some cities and counties have tried similar laws.

