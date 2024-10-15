McCormick and Casey disagree on abortion, guns and energy in their last debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick have shared the debate stage for the last time before the election. Tuesday night’s 60-minute debate featured disagreements on clean energy policy, gun laws and abortion rights. The candidates accused each other of lying as they shared a stage for the last time before the election. Voting by mail is ramping up in Pennsylvania. Tens of millions of dollars pour into the swing state race every week. Casey has portrayed McCormick as a wealthy, carpetbagging, former hedge fund CEO who got rich at the expense of Americans. McCormick has painted Casey as a weak, do-nothing, career politician.

