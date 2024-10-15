Menendez brothers’ family to push for their release as prosecutors review 1989 case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The extended family of Erik and Lyle Menendez will advocate for the brothers’ release from prison following the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills. Wednesday’s news conference in downtown Los Angeles comes after the LA County district attorney announced that prosecutors are reviewing new evidence to determine whether they should be serving life sentences. The brothers admitted to the crime but at the time said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father’s long-term sexual molestation of Erik. Erik Menendez, now 53, and his 56-year-old brother, Lyle Menendez, are currently incarcerated in state prison without the possibility of parole.

