Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against 2 people at center of Los Angeles racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles city attorney’s office says it does not plan to file criminal charges against two people who were investigated in connection with the unlawful recording of a racist conversation that rocked City Hall in 2022 and prompted the city council president to resign after the audio was leaked. The scandal was triggered by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments during a private meeting in 2021 in which four Latino Democrats plotted to expand their political power at the expense of Black voters. Investigators traced social media posts containing the recording to the couple’s home.

