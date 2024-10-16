US long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen’s Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. long-range B-2 stealth bombers launched airstrikes targeting underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. It wasn’t immediately clear what damage was done in the strikes. However, it is incredibly rare for the B-2 Spirit to be used in the strikes targeting the Houthis, who have been attacking ships for months in the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

