UN envoy proposes partitioning Western Sahara

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy to Western Sahara is suggesting that dividing the territory between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front could be one way to settle the decades-long conflict. Staffan de Mistura has during his tenure proposed partition as one potential solution, according to a briefing provided to a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, which was obtained by The Associated Press. Though some countries involved expressed interest, both Morocco and Polisario showed no sign of willingness to consider partition. The Western Sahara is a former Spanish colony in northwest Africa that the United Nations considers “non-self-governing.”

