US shoppers spent more at retailers last month in latest sign consumers are driving growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up their purchases at retailers last month as low unemployment, steady pay gains and rising stock and home values helped sustain their willingness to spend despite higher prices. Retail sales rose 0.4% from August to September, up from 0.1% the previous month and the third straight increase. Online retailers, restaurants, and grocery stores all reported higher sales. With the presidential election in its final weeks, Thursday’s figures provided the latest sign that household spending is fueling a steady economic expansion even while inflation has cooled.

