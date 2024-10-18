Montana GOP candidate who could flip control of Senate nagged by claims he lied about bullet wound

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former Park Service ranger says U.S. Senate hopeful Tim Sheehy of Montana has been lying about a bullet wound that the candidate said came from fighting in Afghanistan. The claim that Sheehy in fact shot himself on a family trip in Montana was dismissed by Sheehy and his allies as a last-minute effort by Democrats to smear his record as a former U.S. Navy SEAL. Former Glacier National Park ranger Kim Peach made the claim Friday. He made similar accusations anonymously for a Washington Post story in April. The accusation has been nagging the Republican’s campaign for months.

