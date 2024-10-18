Romania scrambles fighter jets after an unidentified object breaches its airspace

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania has scrambled four of its fighter jets after an unidentified object breached its airspace in the country’s southeast near the Black Sea, according to Ministry of National Defense. Officials said the small object, likely a drone, was detected over the Black Sea moving toward European Union and NATO member Romania on Thursday by the radar surveillance system of the Romanian Armed Forces. Romania shares a 650-kilometer or 400-mile border with Ukraine. It has previously had Russian drones enter its airspace as Moscow attacks Ukrainian targets along the Black Sea and Danube River. Fragments of Russian drones have also been repeatedly found on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

