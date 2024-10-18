Wisconsin US Senate candidates trade accusations of lying during testy debate
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde have repeatedly accused each other of lying during an often testy and confrontational debate. They are facing off in the general election in a closely watched Senate race. Hovde called on Baldwin to disclose more information about the investments and business dealings of her partner, who is a Wall Street executive. There is no requirement for Baldwin to release that information, and she told him to stay out of her personal life. Baldwin voiced support for passing a federal law that would make abortion legal nationwide, as it was before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Hovde wants states to decide.