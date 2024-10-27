The dispute around a women’s volleyball team touches on a broader question: How to define ‘fair’
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — One member of the women’s volleyball team at San Jose State University is part of a lawsuit challenging the presence of transgender athletes in women’s college sports. The person whose presence she’s challenging is her teammate. The situation has picked up steam in recent weeks. It’s a microcosm of the moment in the country at large — one situation in a land where so many people talk past each other and struggle to find common ground. And it reveals a wide range of opinions and positions about what the word “fairness” actually means.