The dispute around a women’s volleyball team touches on a broader question: How to define ‘fair’

NEW YORK (AP) — One member of the women’s volleyball team at San Jose State University is part of a lawsuit challenging the presence of transgender athletes in women’s college sports. The person whose presence she’s challenging is her teammate. The situation has picked up steam in recent weeks. It’s a microcosm of the moment in the country at large — one situation in a land where so many people talk past each other and struggle to find common ground. And it reveals a wide range of opinions and positions about what the word “fairness” actually means.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.