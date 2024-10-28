ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Museum of Art to honor Military Veterans in Day of the Dead Altar Display

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, El Paso, in partnership with the El Paso Museum of Art, will showcase its Day of the Dead altar titled Altars for Our Heroes. Featured artists include veterans, active duty service members, military spouses, and their families. This moving dedication is designed to bring together the community to honor the fallen during Día de los Muertos, employing military cultural competence, art, and grief processing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8mtmWuSbZA



WHEN: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: El Paso Museum of Art 1 Arts Festival Plaza, El Paso, TX 79901