Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Museum of Art to honor Military Veterans in Day of the Dead Altar Display

By
Published 5:29 PM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, El Paso, in partnership with the El Paso Museum of Art, will showcase its Day of the Dead altar titled Altars for Our Heroes. Featured artists include veterans, active duty service members, military spouses, and their families. This moving dedication is designed to bring together the community to honor the fallen during Día de los Muertos, employing military cultural competence, art, and grief processing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8mtmWuSbZA


WHEN: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: El Paso Museum of Art 1 Arts Festival Plaza, El Paso, TX 79901

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content