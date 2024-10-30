Hip-hop producer Metro Boomin is accused of rape in lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prominent hip-hop producer Metro Boomin has been accused of rape in a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by 38-year-old Vanessa LeMaistre in a Los Angeles court Tuesday against the producer, whose legal name is Leland Wayne. The lawsuit says she visited the producer in 2016 and blacked out and woke to find him raping her. She says she became pregnant from the attack. Wayne’s attorney says the lawsuit is a shakedown and the woman’s accusations are false. The Grammy-nominated producer has worked with artists including Kendrick Lamar and 21 Savage. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused but LeMaistre consented to being publicly identified through her attorneys.

