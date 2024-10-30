Soldier dies following “training accident” at Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss officials announced the death of a soldier assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.

A spokesperson told ABC-7, 26-year-old Sgt. Christopher Sutton was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition Saturday evening following a training accident at Fort Bliss. Sutton died in the hospital.

Sutton first arrived in Fort Bliss in February 2024. He was an Army motor transport operator with the 47th Brigade Support Battalion.

“Sgt. Sutton was a respected and valued member of the Pioneer team, a leader of the highest caliber. He was an expert in his craft, always dependable, and he made a positive impact wherever he went. We collectively mourn his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time," said Lt. Col. Jed Hudson, commander of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion.

Fort Bliss officials said the investigation into the cause continues.