Chaparral High School Lobos make history

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) - A win in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs has the Chaparral High School football team making history at the district.

The Gadsden Independent School District said that despite many challenges during the season, the Lobos came back from a 2-4 district record to take the win.

The 12th seeded Lobos took on the Portales Rams, who are seeded 5th, at Greyhound Stadium and won 10-0. This after a loss to the Rams the week before.

“This season for Chaparral High School football has been a journey of overcoming adversity, building a winning mindset, and snapping a 41-game losing streak that has hung over our program since 2018,” said Head Coach Joey Frias. “Through consistent hard work, sacrifice, and the commitment of our athletes, community, and staff, we’re now making history with our first playoff run."

This win puts their season at a 4-7 record, and the Lobos advance and will play Bernalillo Spartans, the number 4 seed, Nov. 15.

"We’re excited to face Bernalillo High School in the Elite Eight and hope this inspires more students to join the program and brings our community together in support of the Lobos. Lobo Up!”