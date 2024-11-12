Frazier scores 17 as UTEP beats Texas-Permian Basin 78-58

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III’s 17 points helped UTEP defeat Texas-Permian Basin 78-58 on Tuesday night.

Frazier also contributed seven assists and four steals for the Miners (2-1). Kevin Kalu added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. Corey Camper Jr. finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Dario Domingos led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Freddie Word added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Texas-Permian Basin. Maison Adeleye also had 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.