San Jose State wins 71-65 over UTEP at Ball Dawgs Classic

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Josh Uduje’s 23 points helped San Jose State defeat UTEP 71-65 on Monday night at the Ball Dawgs Classic.

Uduje shot 9 for 18 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (2-5). Will McClendon scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 11 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Donavan Yap shot 0 of 1 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points, while adding seven assists.

The Miners (3-2) were led in scoring by Corey Camper Jr., who finished with 21 points, five assists and two steals. UTEP also got 14 points and four assists from Otis Frazier III. Derick Hamilton finished with eight points.

San Jose State went into the half leading UTEP 36-27. McClendon scored 14 points in the half. San Jose State turned a nine-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 43-27 lead with 16:09 left in the half. Uduje scored 13 second-half points in the win.

