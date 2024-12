Russia launches a massive aerial attack against Ukraine with dozens of cruise missiles and drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Friday launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine, involving dozens of cruise missiles and drones. The Russian military targeted Ukrainian power grid, energy minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on his Facebook page. “The enemy continues its terror,” he said. Ukraine’s air force reported multiple strike drones launched at Ukraine overnight followed by swarms of cruise missiles in country’s air space. It said Russia also used air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles against Ukraine’s western regions.

