Carpenter scores 13 as New Mexico State knocks off Northern New Mexico 87-50

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Robert Carpenter helped lead New Mexico State over Northern New Mexico on Thursday night with 13 points off of the bench in an 87-50 victory.

Carpenter shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (6-6). Christian Cook shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Peter Filipovity had 12 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Gabriel Gutierrez, who finished with 10 points. Eloy Medina added 10 points for Northern New Mexico. Tahj-Malik Campbell had nine points and two steals.

New Mexico State took the lead with 19:41 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Dionte Bostick led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 43-18 at the break. New Mexico State outscored Northern New Mexico by 12 points over the final half, while Carpenter led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

