18-year-old El Paso man arrested and charged with murder after shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police announced Tuesday that a man has been arrested in connection to a murder in December.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Alejandro Corral. He was arrested on Dec. 30.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21 on the 9400 block of Diana Street in Northeast El Paso.

Police said they were called out for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had ben shot.

Investigators identified the victm as 23-year-old Jose Rufino Melendez, of El Paso.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said the preliminary investigation found the suspect and victim were in a fight between two groups of people at an apartment complex parking lot.

Investigators said Melendez was shot when he tried to intervene. The shooter ran away before police arrived, polcie said.

Corral was charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.