Binational business leaders to meet in El Paso to discuss USMCA agreement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexican National Chamber of Commerce (CANACO), Services, and Tourism in Juárez will hold a binational forum in El Paso today to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which was established on July 1, 2020.

The forum is scheduled to be at the Blue Flame Building from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. this afternoon.

ABC-7 reported last week a preview of today's binational meeting.

In a statement, CANACO said:

"The border region of Mexico and the United States faces opportunities and challenges that come from the most current geopolitical changes and therefore, 10 mayors and mayors of cities in the region, legislators, consuls, and representatives of businessmen from both sides of the border will meet in El Paso for a first dialogue that will lead to common strategies and plans for development of the region, to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants."

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

