Memorial Medical Center announces new CEO

Las Cruces, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces announced Dennis Knox has been named its new chief executive officer.

Knox has served as interim CEO since August 2024, bringing extensive experience in healthcare leadership and operational management.

“Dennis has been a steady and effective leader during his interim tenure at Memorial Medical Center,” Jen Alderfer, president of Lifepoint Health’s western division said. “He has shown a genuine commitment to supporting our patients, staff, and community, and I am confident he will continue to drive the hospital forward in meaningful ways.”

Knox brings more than 40 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

The hospital's previous CEO, John Harris, retired in August, just a month after the New Mexico Attorney General's Office announced it was investigating the hospital for allegedly denying care to cancer patients.