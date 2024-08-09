Skip to Content
Memorial Medical Center CEO retires

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces is retiring.

The hospital confirms to ABC-7 that CEO John Harris is retiring after working for a decade at the hospital.

Memorial Medical Center says it is now looking for a new CEO. Dennis Knox will serve as interim CEO in the meantime, beginning next week.

This comes a month after the New Mexico Attorney General's Office announced it is investigating the hospital for allegedly denying care to cancer patients.

Valeria Medina

