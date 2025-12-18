Juárez traffic police officer highlights unusual incident while patrolling at international bridge

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On December 9, Oliver Rivera Peña, an officer with the Road Safety Coordination Department in Juárez (CGSV), was monitoring the line at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) when he was asked to perform an unusual task.

Officer Rivera was directing traffic when a child and a woman asked him to assist their aunt/sister, who was about to give birth and was waiting to cross into El Paso, Texas, for a medical checkup.

The woman informed Officer Rivera about her sister's situation. However, because the line was too long, there wasn't enough time to cross into the United States, so she sought assistance to take her sister to Star Médica Hospital, located south of the city.

Due to the circumstances, Officer Rivera requested an ambulance; when it arrived, the paramedics performed the necessary procedures for the delivery of the baby.

A baby boy was born in good health and then the mother and child were transported to a local hospital for further examination.

"The agency is working "For a better road safety culture," to reduce incidents and promote awareness and responsibility when traveling on the various roads of our city," said CGSV in a statement.

ABC-7 spoke exclusively with Officer Rivera to learn more about how he conducted rescue and assistance tasks while the woman was in labor before first responders arrived at the bridge.

More updates in later newscasts.