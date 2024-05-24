Blue 2 Fire now burning at an estimated 1,400 acres north of Ruidoso

Lincoln County, NM (KVIA) -- Blue 2 Fire has grown from 700 acres to an estimated 1,400 acres as of Friday morning.

Mandatory evacuations are underway as the Blue 2 Fire continues to spread with no containment.

According to Lincoln County Fire Service Facebook, evacuated areas include Bonito Lake Road, Forest Service Road 108 and Forest Service Road 107.

Villa Madonna Subdivision, Sierra Vista Subdivision and Sun Valley Subdivision have been placed on a "Standby to Evacuate" mode on the west side of NM HWY 48, according to their Facebook.

They say this is not an evacuation notice at the moment.

A meeting to discuss the fire will take place Friday, May 24, 2024 at the Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Branch Community College at 709 Mechem Dr. Ruidoso, NM at 7 p.m.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds located at 101 5th St. Capitan, New Mexico.