Watch: Ruidoso residents forced to evacuate as wildfire threatens town

Update: People are posting on social media about the fire.

Might be evacuating out of Ruidoso NM due to a wildfire 2 miles from us… pic.twitter.com/RLp0lT03xP — KyleFox 🦊 (@KyleFocks) June 17, 2024

Getting worse at 5pm Mountain time. pic.twitter.com/Jlqd6Rt6gw — Oi díkaioi (@dikaioi) June 17, 2024

A large wildfire has developed and rapidly grown over the past 2 hours near Ruidoso NM! Citizens of the area are urged to consider voluntary evacuation!#wxtwitter #firewx pic.twitter.com/ljUw49xxGI — Liam Rice (@LiamWX_MN) June 17, 2024

Ruidoso location is closed due to the Blue 2 wildfire getting too close.



Please stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/GbT5PRRwd6 — pvp_dairy2dank (@PVP_dairy2dank) June 17, 2024

Update: New Mexico State Police have closed U.S. Highway 70 from mile markers 249 to 258 (4 miles east of Mescalero to 2 miles east of Carrizo) due to the ongoing wildfires in that area.

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management just issued an immediate evacuation notice for the Upper Canyon and Brady Canyon. There is currently a wildfire moving toward the area, officials say.

Cedar Creek's backend is also on a standby notice, meaning everyone in the area should prepare to evacuate.

"Do not delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home," officials stated today.

There is an evacuation shelter at the Ruidoso Convention Center at 111 Sierra Blanca Drive.

The town's government is referring to the fire as the South Fork Fire. The town first notified residents about the fire today. Officials have closed down Grindstone Lake, as firefighting crafts are getting water from the lake to drop over the fire.