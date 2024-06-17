Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Watch: Ruidoso residents forced to evacuate as wildfire threatens town

By
Updated
today at 5:22 PM
Published 2:27 PM

Update: People are posting on social media about the fire.

Update: New Mexico State Police have closed U.S. Highway 70 from mile markers 249 to 258 (4 miles east of Mescalero to 2 miles east of Carrizo) due to the ongoing wildfires in that area.

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management just issued an immediate evacuation notice for the Upper Canyon and Brady Canyon. There is currently a wildfire moving toward the area, officials say.

Cedar Creek's backend is also on a standby notice, meaning everyone in the area should prepare to evacuate.

"Do not delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home," officials stated today.

There is an evacuation shelter at the Ruidoso Convention Center at 111 Sierra Blanca Drive.

The town's government is referring to the fire as the South Fork Fire. The town first notified residents about the fire today. Officials have closed down Grindstone Lake, as firefighting crafts are getting water from the lake to drop over the fire.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content