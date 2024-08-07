Skip to Content
El Paso police charge man with aggravated assault in the shooting death of a 21-year-old

Published 11:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just arrested 22-year-old Jorge Armando Lopez for the aggravated assault of 21-year-old Edgar Roman Mata. Officers booked him into jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

"Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating and working with the District Attorney’s Office with upgrading the charge to murder," a police spokesperson explained. Mata died at the hospital.

Police say Lopez shot Mata at the Circle K located at 12680 Montana on August 2, 2024 at 9:44 PM. Officers found Mata on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

Lopez had run away from police, officials say. Investigators found surveillance video showing Lopez allegedly pointing a gun at Mata and running after him.

Officers later found Lopez at the 12800 block of Edgemere.

