2 young children found safe in New Hampshire after police search for father following mother’s death

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say two young children who were the subject of an extensive search by New Hampshire police were found safe at a restaurant parking lot Friday and the father was in police custody. Police had earlier issued an Amber Alert after finding the children’s mother dead Thursday night in an apartment in the city of Berlin. Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for New Hampshire’s attorney general, said the children were found at the parking lot in the city of Keene, about 170 miles away, and details of what had transpired were still unfolding.

