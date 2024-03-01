Firetruck plows through furniture shop on Long Island, injuring 4

NEW YORK (AP) — A firetruck has plowed through the facade of a furniture store on New York’s Long Island. A Rockville Centre Police Department spokesperson said the Friday morning crash injured four people. Video shared on social media shows the truck careening into the corner of the furniture repair shop after swerving to avoid another vehicle. Officials said a store employee and three firefighters inside the truck have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash left much of the building exposed. Photos showed the front half of the fire truck inside the building. The furniture store has not responded to a request for comment.

