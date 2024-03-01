Legislation to legalize, tax skill games in Virginia heads to governor

Virginia lawmakers have passed legislation that would legalize skill games, the slots-like betting machines that proliferated in businesses around the state before an on-again, off-again ban took effect. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. It would tax and regulate the devices, which are also known as gray machines because of the murky area of the law in which they previously operated. The arcade-style games look similar to slot machines but involve an element of skill, according to their manufacturers. Other states around the country are also grappling with the machines.

