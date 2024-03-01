Michigan State starts sending convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar documents to attorney general

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University has begun sending documents from its investigation into convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar to state Attorney General Dana Nessel. School spokesperson Emily Guerrant says a group of 2,000 documents was being transferred Friday, but the transfer of all 9,000 documents will take about a month. She says the university is reviewing the documents and making redactions in line with federal privacy laws before sending them. The university has held onto some Nassar documents for years, claiming attorney-client privilege, but MSU’s board of trustees waived that privilege on Dec. 15. The attorney general’s office has sought the documents since 2018.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.