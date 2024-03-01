NYC’s mayor says he stands by top aide at center of latest FBI raid on members of his inner circle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is standing by a longtime adviser whose properties were raided by the FBI Thursday. He’s also shrugging off concerns about the mounting federal probes into members of his inner circle. During a round of local media appearances Friday, the Democrat said his administration is fully cooperating with investigators but remains committed to serving city residents. He also defended Winnie Greco, a former fundraiser for Adams who now serves as his director of Asian affairs. FBI agents carried out raids Thursday at two Bronx addresses owned by Greco. She’s at least the third Adams aide whose home has been targeted by federal agents.

