Russians embrace hope amid despair as Alexei Navalny says his final goodbye

The final images of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are tinged with deep despair for many of his compatrios. Navalny was in an open casket with red and white flowers heaped around him. The politician bade his final farewell Friday to those who believed in his vision of a freer and more peaceful Russia. But there was also defiance among the crowds of mourners who gathered to see Navalny on his final journey. And hope that the politician will continue to inspire the country’s pro-democracy activists.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.