Zimbabwe’s president cancels a renewable energy speech after a bomb scare at Victoria Falls Airport

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An official says that a bomb scare has shut down Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Airport that forced the country’s president to cancel a planned address at a conference on renewable energy. Zimbabwean President Edson Mnangagwa was due to address the conference Friday morning. But the president’s spokesman said that Mnangagwa “had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations which are already underway.” Authorities couldn’t confirm local media reports that the president’s plane made a U-turn while traveling to the conference. Charamba said that airport authorities were informed by private airline Fast Jet about an email sent “by a John Doe” claiming a “credible bomb/firearm threat” targeting Zimbabwe’s airports.

