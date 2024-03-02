Newcastle beats Wolves for first EPL home win since December. Rock star Knopfler on hand

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has managed to get a tune out of his team in front of rock star Mark Knopfler in a 3-0 English Premier League win over Wolverhampton. Knopfler is the frontman of Dire Straits. He was at St. James’ Park to unveil a charity recording of the theme from Local Hero — the song to which the Magpies run out. He witnessed Newcastle’s first home win in the league since Dec. 16 courtesy of Alexander Isak’s 15th goal of the season, Anthony Gordon’s 10th of the campaign and substitute Tino Livramento’s first for the club. Wolves’ three-game winning run came to an end.

