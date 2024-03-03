2 police horses on the lam cause traffic jam on I-90 in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drivers on an Ohio interstate came upon an unusual traffic hazard over the weekend — a pair of horses trotting against traffic. The animals were police horses on the lam and weaved through traffic, slowing and then stopping it on Interstate 90 in the downtown Cleveland area on Saturday afternoon. Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz says the horses were members of the department’s mounted division that “inadvertently strayed” during “routine care and exercise.” Video of the horseplay prompted a good deal of online hilarity, with even the transportation department asking rhetorically whether there were any injuries before replying “Neigh.”

