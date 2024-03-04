Air Force employee charged with sharing classified info on Russia’s war with Ukraine on dating site

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a civilian U.S. Air Force employee has been charged in federal court in Nebraska with transmitting classified information about Russia’s war with Ukraine on a foreign online dating platform. David Franklin Slater was arrested Saturday on charges of illegally disclosing national defense information and conspiring to do so. Authorities say the 63-year-old Slater retired as an Army lieutenant colonel and was assigned to the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base. Prosecutors say Slater attended briefings between February and April 2022 about Russia’s war with Ukraine and shared details about military targets and Russian capabilities on an online messaging platform with an unindicted co-conspirator who claimed to be a woman living in Ukraine.

