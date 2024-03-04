Alabama Republicans to vote on nominee for chief justice, weeks after court’s frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans will choose who they want to replace the retiring chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Justices drew national attention last month for their decision to recognize frozen embryos as children. The Republican primary has pitted Sarah Stewart, a current associate justice on the Alabama Supreme Court, against Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and legal adviser to two governors. The nominee will go on to face Circuit Judge Greg Griffin, a Democrat from Montgomery, in November. The current chief justice cannot run again because Alabama law prohibits judges from being elected or appointed after age 70.

