An online protest movement exposes corruption in Uganda. Officials and others are rattled
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — An online protest campaign exposing corruption has rattled government officials and others in Uganda, where street protests are practically outlawed. The campaign, which relies on leaks of official documents, has been presented on the social media platform X as an “exhibition” — in a sequence of postings — about controversial issues, from failing hospitals to potholes in the streets of Kampala, the Ugandan capital. The latest post, about the National Assembly, purported to reveal sensational details about abuse of public resources, nepotism in staff recruitment and even collusion between civil servants and lawmakers on oversight committees. The campaign is trending on X as #UgandaParliamentExhibition.