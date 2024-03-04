Police say former NFL player Braylon Edwards is a hero for saving a man during YMCA assault
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Police are praising former NFL player Braylon Edwards for stopping an attack on an 80-year-old man at a YMCA in suburban Detroit. Edwards says he was just minding his own business Friday when he heard a dispute about loud music at the recreation center in Farmington Hills. He says he heard a “thud,” turned around and saw a man being attacked in the locker room. That’s when he stepped in. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King says Edwards “absolutely saved that man’s life.” The alleged attacker has been charged. Edwards spent eight seasons in the NFL, mostly for Cleveland and the New York Jets.