Mexican president acknowledges that 7 National Guard recruits drowned in an army training accident

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has acknowledged for the first time that seven National Guard recruits drowned in an army training accident in February. It was the worst military training accident in recent memory in Mexico. The drownings on Feb. 20 raised questions about the president’s insistence that guard members receive military training and be under army command, despite the fact they do civilian law enforcement work. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a total of 11 recruits had been swept away by the waves and four survived.

