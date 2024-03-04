New York City nearly resolves delays in benefits to thousands of low income residents, mayor says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has nearly resolved a massive backlog in government food and cash assistance benefits that prompted local groups to take legal action last year. The trouble reached a peak last summer with more than 50,000 pending applications for benefits. Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that 97% and 90% of the applications for benefits commonly referred to as welfare and food stamps have been resolved. The mayor says that leaves around 400 applications for food assistance and roughly 1,150 for cash assistance. The delays had prompted the Legal Aid Society and other groups to file a contempt of court motion in December.

