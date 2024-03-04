North Carolina woman charged with murder in death of twin sons after father finds bodies

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with killing her twin 4-year-old sons. Authorities say the bodies of the boys were found by the father. The father called 911 after he arrived at the home of his wife, Genevieve Ellen Springer, on Saturday morning in Murphy, North Carolina. The couple was separated. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department says officials are trying to determine when the children died. The father says he last saw them alive on Feb. 26. Springer has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and was being held without bond in jail.

