Oregon lawmakers voted to recriminalize drugs. The bill’s future is now in the governor’s hands

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The future of an Oregon bill that would overhaul the state’s first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law is now in the hands of Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek. The bill recriminalizes the possession of small amounts of drugs. Kotek hasn’t commented on the bill since it passed the Legislature with bipartisan support Friday. But before this year’s short legislative session began, she said she would potentially support it. Kotek’s office says the bill has yet to reach her desk. Once it does, state law says she will have 30 days to issue a veto, as the Legislature is set to adjourn Sunday. If she signs the bill — or does nothing — it will take effect.

