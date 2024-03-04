Train crews working on cleanup and track repair after collision and derailment in Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Norfolk Southern crews and contractors are working on cleanup and track repair after a collision and derailment in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend. The derailment involved three trains that left some railroad cars scattered along a riverbank and at least one partially in the river. Officials in Northampton County say the derailment happened at 7:15 a.m. Saturday in Lower Saucon Township along the Lehigh River. It caused no reported injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board says one train hit a stopped train, and a third train hit wreckage from that crash. Norfolk Southern says cars from two of the trains derailed. The safety board is still gathering information at the scene.

