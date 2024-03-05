The Spanish region of Catalonia offers women and girls free and reusable menstruation products
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Catalonia region rolled out this week a pioneering women’s health initiative that offers millions of women and girls reusable menstruation products for free. About 2.5 million women and girls in northeast Spain can receive one menstrual cup, one pair of underwear for periods, and two packages of cloth pads at local pharmacies free of charge. Spain’s national government passed a law last year granting women with debilitating menstrual pain the right to paid medical leave. Spain is gearing up for International Women’s Day on March 8 when the European country holds some of the biggest marches for women’s rights in the world.