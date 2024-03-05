Trump lawyers want him back on witness stand in E. Jean Carroll case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers say the ex-president deserves a new trial and a fresh chance to tell a jury why he berated writer E. Jean Carroll for her sex abuse claims against him after she revealed them five years ago. The lawyers made the assertion Tuesday as they renewed challenges to the $83.3 million awarded to Carroll in January by a Manhattan jury. Trump’s lawyers say the award was unjust because a judge disallowed the Republican frontrunner for president from fully testifying about his reasons why he harshly criticized Carroll while he was president. Trump was on the witness stand less than three minutes.

