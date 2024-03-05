West Virginia bus driver charged with DUI after crash sends multiple children to the hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia state police say a school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash that sent multiple injured students to the hospital. State Police Capt. Robert Maddy says 54-year-old Jeffrey Brannon has been charged with multiple counts of driving while intoxicated and child neglect. Police were called to the scene of the crash at 6 p.m. Monday on West Virginia Route 16 in Calhoun County. Brannon lost control of a bus with 19 student passengers off the right edge of the roadway and overcorrected, causing the bus to roll over on its side in the middle of Route 16. Brannon was arrested at the scene.

